Man runs over woman in Raymond with his SUV

Jul. 25—A woman from Windham was transported to Maine Medical Center Sunday evening with serious injuries after being run over by the driver of an SUV while walking along an access road to a park on Sebago Lake in the town of Raymond.

Christina Amoroso, 42, of Windham was taken to the Portland hospital with serious injuries. The woman she was walking with, 21-year-old Megan Anderson of Sebring, Florida, was also hit and was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Naldo Gagnon, Chief Deputy for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that deputies arrested Jose Gomez, 31, of El Salvador and charged Gomez with reckless conduct and operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury. Gomez was driving a 2008 GMC Acadia.

According to Gagnon, Amoroso and Gagnon were walking along a paved access road that leads to Tassel Top Beach in Raymond. The beach overlooks Sebago Lake.

Gomez was driving his SUV down the hill on the paved portion of the road when he struck the pedestrians. The GMC continued down the hill "driving over one of the victims," Gagnon said.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m.

Gomez was being held Sunday evening at the Cumberland County Jail.