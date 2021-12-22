Man runs from police, involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy Middletown intersection

Dec. 22—A Middletown man was charged with two felonies after he allegedly ran from Middletown police Tuesday morning and caused a serious injury, four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Breiel and Roosevelt boulevards, police said.

Two Middletown Division of Police officers on patrol saw a vehicle in the 2000 block of Carolina Street that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen. While officers turned around, the vehicle took off at "a high rate of speed" with "no regard to traffic signs of the safety of others."

That vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was involved in an injury accident reported at 9:15 a.m. at Roosevelt and Breiel boulevards.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Sean McPherson of Middletown, was headed east on Roosevelt Boulevard when he drove the Trailblazer through a red light at Breiel Boulevard, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Lebanon Post, which is investigating the crash.

The Trailblazer entered the intersection and struck a 2004 Ford Mustang and a 1996 Dodge Caravan. The impact forced the minivan to struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan on Roosevelt Boulevard that was stopped in the left turn lane for southbound Breiel Boulevard.

The Trailblazer overturned onto its size and struck a traffic light support pole and McPherson got out and ran away but was caught a short time later. Middletown police said he was found hiding in a creek bed behind 4407 Roosevelt Blvd.

McPherson was charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply with a police officer, both felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He also was found to have an active warrant through the Butler County Sheriff's Office. He suffered minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Atrium Medical Center. He was treated and released and placed under arrest.

The driver of the 1996 Dodge Caravan, Chastity Sutton of Middletown, suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was taken to Atrium Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The driver of the Mustang, Luke Garrett of Midddletown, and the driver of the 2019 Caravan, William Planzer of Fairfield, suffered minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital.