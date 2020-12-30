Man runs from TSA checkpoint at JFK after officers find loaded gun in carry-on

Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY

If you're going to run from TSA officers after they catch you with a loaded gun in your carry-on at the airport, don't forget to grab your ID and boarding pass before you high-tail it out of the security checkpoint.

A male passenger at New York's JFK International Airport learned that lesson the hard way Monday after officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in his carry-on.

In a press release, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the agency learned the man's identity and address because he left everything behind when he fled, including his ID and passport.

According to his boarding pass, the Brooklyn man was headed to Atlanta. Officials were able to catch his friends and interview them before they boarded the flight.

“Fleeing the checkpoint does this man no good,” John Bambury, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, warned in the press release. “It was foolish of him to run. We know who he is and he now faces a stiff financial federal civil penalty.”

According to the TSA, the first time a passenger is caught with a loaded gun at a security checkpoint, they can face a fine of $4,100, though that sum can triple depending on the circumstances and the suspect's level of cooperation. The agency noted that that concealed carry permit holders are not exempt from penalties, either.

It is legal to transport guns in checked bags if they are unloaded and in a locked case. There are federal civil penalties for improperly placing a gun in a carry-on bag, and violators can lose the use of faster-screening programs such as TSA PreCheck, but criminal charges are usually left to local authorities.

In 2019, 4,432 guns were found in carry-on bags, or about 12.1 per day, and 87% were loaded. Incidents are up 5% from 2018.

That trend has continued in 2020.

In August, TSA Administrator David Pekoske voiced concern that there had been a significant increase in loaded guns at checkpoints. He said screeners are already working in conditions of heightened risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that "no one should be introducing new ones.”

He added, “Even more concerning is that 80% of the firearms coming into the checkpoint are loaded, and it’s just an accident waiting to happen."

'Accident waiting to happen:’ TSA is finding more loaded guns in luggage as flyers return

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: JFK passenger tries to flee TSA after they find loaded gun in carry-on

Latest Stories

  • On Jan. 6, one last chance for Trump to snatch away Biden's win

    Rep. Louie Gohmert and other Republicans have filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence, arguing that the 1887 Electoral Count Act is unconstitutional and that Pence should be authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6.

  • Woman accused of assaulting teen over iPhone claims to be victim

    The woman who falsely accused the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold of stealing her iPhone and assaulting him is claiming she is the actual victim. The 22-year-old white woman at the center of the incident at the Arlo SoHo Hotel in New York, which the family believed was racially motivated, reached out to CNN to share her side of the incident that took place last weekend. In a 20-minute phone interview on Tuesday, she claimed that she approached Arlo Hotel security to determine who had taken her missing iPhone.

  • Russia summons UK envoy, expands visa ban list, in response to Navalny sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it had summoned Britain's ambassador to tell her it was expanding the number of British citizens banned from entry in response to London sanctioning Russian officials over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny is convalescing in Germany after being poisoned in Russia with a Novichok nerve agent, an attack about which Britain and other Western countries have said Russia, which denies wrongdoing, has serious questions to answer. The Kremlin has said it has yet to see evidence that Navalny was poisoned and President Vladimir Putin has suggested the way the incident has been presented in the West is part of a U.S.-backed plot to try to discredit him.

  • Syrian army says Israeli strike near Damascus kills soldier

    Israeli jets fired missiles on targets near Damascus early Wednesday, killing one Syrian soldier and wounding three others, Syria’s military said. A Syrian military official said the attack took place after midnight in the Zabadani region in the Damascus countryside and that it targeted a Syrian air defense unit and caused material damage. A war monitoring group said the strike also hit a weapons and rocket warehouse for Iran-allied militias.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office The Trump-Bernie alliance that could have been

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • Newt Gingrich: I would 'beg' McConnell to hold vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

    Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich warned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he should hold a clean vote on a bill for $2,000 coronavirus stimulus checks or risk losing the crucial Georgia Senate runoffs.

  • U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, China denounces 'provocation'

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Two U.S. warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday drawing protest from Beijing, the second such mission this month and coming almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway. China, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 in accordance with international law".

  • Klobuchar Rips Hawley over Plan to Object to Electoral College Results: ‘Coup Attempt’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Wednesday that Josh Hawley's (R., Mo.) plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes amounted to a "coup attempt."Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he could not "vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states…failed to follow their own state election laws," and called on Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud."This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter in response to Hawley. "Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules [Committee] I will guarantee it."> This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. > > Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw> > -- Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, and has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election by means of widespread voter fraud. Lawyers allied with the president have sued to void the election results in several crucial states, but have not presented evidence of fraud compelling enough to overturn the results. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration oversees contested elections as part of its responsibilities. Senator Roy Blunt, the other Republican from Missouri, chairs the committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is also a member.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) claimed on Monday that "dozens" of House Republicans could object to the election certification. The representatives would need the support of at least one senator for their objections to be heard and debated. Now that Hawley has announced his own objection, Brooks and other House Republicans could succeed in having their objections heard, though there is no indication that vice president Mike Pence will refuse to certify the results.

  • A year since Covid emerged, Americans in Wuhan are afraid again — for the U.S.

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," said Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades.

  • Official: Trooper under investigation dies, apparent suicide

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Three law enforcement officials familiar with the matter said Senior Trooper August “Gus” McKay shot himself after authorities arrived at his Washington Parish home. The officials were not authorized to discuss McKay’s death and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

  • Gaza militants fire rockets into the sea in first joint exercise

    An array of Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at the start of what they called their first-ever joint exercise, which Israeli media described as a show of force organised by Iran. Gaza is run by Hamas and also home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad.

  • Police on report man was making bombs: 'Hindsight is 20/20'

    More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle at his residence, according to documents. Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s Nashville home on Aug. 21, 2019, following a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the police department said in a statement.

  • 'Lower than we hoped': Trump officials ask for patience on vaccine

    Operation Warp Speed officials said Covid-19 vaccines were slowed this month by the holidays and snow, but that January would be different.

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • India says talks with China yet to make progress to end border standoff

    Talks between India and China have yet to make headway to end a standoff on a disputed section of their Himalayan border, India's defence minister said on Wednesday, as thousands of troops from both sides faced a freezing winter in the mountains. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there had been "no meaningful result" from several rounds of diplomatic and military talks aimed at de-escalating the worst border confrontation between the nuclear armed neighbours in decades.

  • Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop

    Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city's south side Wednesday night, stirring anxiety about renewed protests following the first police-involved death in the city since George Floyd's death while being arrested in May. Police said the man died in an exchange of gunfire, and Chief Medaria Arradondo said witnesses said the man fired first. Police spokesman John Elder said the incident happened about 6:15 p.m. while officers were carrying out a traffic stop with a man suspected of a felony.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office

    President Trump has outlasted congressional Democrats' demands for his tax and financial records.In an unsigned order issued Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decided it wouldn't rule in a case regarding whether Trump can hide his records from Congress, sending it back to a lower court. Congressional Democrats have already said they'll subpoena Trump again — but not before he leaves office and a new Congress comes into power, The Washington Post reports.When Democrats took hold of the House two years ago, the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas for Trump's business and personal financial records from his accounting firm, Mazars USA. Trump's lawsuit to stop Mazars from releasing the documents went to the Supreme Court, which ruled in July to send the case back down to the appeals court. That three-person panel meanwhile decided against issuing a ruling itself on Wednesday, and likewise sent the case down to a lower court.The appeals court provided no hints into its opinion on the case, writing that "we express no view as to whether this case will become moot when the subpoena expires or as to the merits of the parties’ arguments." It did note that the Democrats plan to reissue their subpoena to Mazars once this one expires. But the lower judge will have to decide if those subpoenas are valid under circumstances that could totally change once Trump leaves office and is no longer a public official.Manhattan's District Attorney Cy Vance is also trying to access Trump's financial records, reportedly hiring forensic accountants Tuesday to aid his investigation.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations The Trump-Bernie alliance that could have been

  • Authorities investigating if Nashville suicide bomber also blew up his dogs

    Warner told a friend he was going to spend time away with his dogs