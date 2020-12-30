Man runs from TSA checkpoint at JFK after officers find loaded gun in carry-on

If you're going to run from TSA officers after they catch you with a loaded gun in your carry-on at the airport, don't forget to grab your ID and boarding pass before you high-tail it out of the security checkpoint.

A male passenger at New York's JFK International Airport learned that lesson the hard way Monday after officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in his carry-on.

In a press release, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the agency learned the man's identity and address because he left everything behind when he fled, including his ID and passport.

According to his boarding pass, the Brooklyn man was headed to Atlanta. Officials were able to catch his friends and interview them before they boarded the flight.

“Fleeing the checkpoint does this man no good,” John Bambury, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, warned in the press release. “It was foolish of him to run. We know who he is and he now faces a stiff financial federal civil penalty.”

According to the TSA, the first time a passenger is caught with a loaded gun at a security checkpoint, they can face a fine of $4,100, though that sum can triple depending on the circumstances and the suspect's level of cooperation. The agency noted that that concealed carry permit holders are not exempt from penalties, either.

It is legal to transport guns in checked bags if they are unloaded and in a locked case. There are federal civil penalties for improperly placing a gun in a carry-on bag, and violators can lose the use of faster-screening programs such as TSA PreCheck, but criminal charges are usually left to local authorities.

In 2019, 4,432 guns were found in carry-on bags, or about 12.1 per day, and 87% were loaded. Incidents are up 5% from 2018.

That trend has continued in 2020.

In August, TSA Administrator David Pekoske voiced concern that there had been a significant increase in loaded guns at checkpoints. He said screeners are already working in conditions of heightened risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that "no one should be introducing new ones.”

He added, “Even more concerning is that 80% of the firearms coming into the checkpoint are loaded, and it’s just an accident waiting to happen."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: JFK passenger tries to flee TSA after they find loaded gun in carry-on