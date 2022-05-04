Man rushed to hospital after being shot in head in West Mifflin

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in West Mifflin on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of B Drive around 8:27 a.m.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a man who was shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

