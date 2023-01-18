Man rushes former friend to hospital after shooting him over $5,000, Florida cops say

A man shot his former friend over $5,000 — then rushed him to a hospital, Florida officials said.

The injured man later was pronounced dead, sparking a homicide investigation, according to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and news reports.

Now, the man accused in the Jan. 16 shooting is charged with murder. Online jail records don’t list an attorney for the man, identified as 41-year-old Gany Narimanovich Djurabayev.

The sheriff’s office told WESH it responded at about 8:30 p.m to reports of shots fired on Arisha Drive in the Kissimmee area. At the scene roughly 20 miles southwest of Orlando, deputies reported finding possible blood.

Officials believe the man had been shot during a dispute over a $5,000 down payment, Lopez said in video from a Jan. 17 news conference.

“It was determined that the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument outside of a residence in Osceola County,” Lopez said. “The fight turned physical at one point — the victim punching the suspect. The suspect went to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm and shot him.”

Officials said Djurabayev drove the man he’s accused of shooting to the hospital. He was identified as Bekzod Nishonboev.

The two men — who are both from the Central Asian country of Uzbekistan — were one-time friends and neighbors, officials said.

Deputies said the incident was isolated and ask anyone with information to call them at 407-348-2222, WOFL reported.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on Jan. 18.

