Man in Rusk County murder withdraws insanity plea

Sep. 16—LADYSMITH — An 18-year-old man accused in the shooting deaths of two elderly people in rural Conrath in June 2020 has withdrawn his plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Joseph W. Falk appeared Wednesday for a hearing in Rusk County Court, where he withdrew his plea. Falk is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possessing a weapon without consent. Falk had entered the not guilty plea by reason of mental disease or defect in January. He has been held on a $500,000 cash bail since he was arrested in June 2020.

Judge Steven Anderson accepted the withdrawal of Falk's plea, and ordered the case to continue with a not guilty plea. Anderson set the next court date for Nov. 29.

Falk is one of three people arrested and charged in the deaths of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski, at their home, N2208 Market Road, in rural Conrath on June 6, 2020. Robert D. Rosolowski was 73; Bonnie M. Rosolowski was 70. Adam J. Rosolowski, 22, of Phillips, who is the grandson of the victims, also was charged with shooting and killing his grandparents. The third person arrested in the case was a minor; he was arrested for being a "getaway driver."

According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski, Falk, and the minor went to Rosolowski's grandparent's house to kill them "because he says they messed up his life." Rosolowski shot his grandmother, while Falk fired shots at both victims.

Rosolowski entered a not guilty plea in September 2020. He is held on a $1 million cash bail. His trial is slated to begin Jan. 10, and could take more than three weeks. At the hearing Wednesday, all parties agreed to consolidate the Rosolowski and Falk cases into one trial.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office was sent to the home — located 16 miles southeast of Ladysmith — June 6, 2020, after family members visited the property and discovered the Rosolowskis were dead. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Department of Justice assisted the Rusk County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Adam Rosolowski had led police on a high-speed chase in Price County on June 5, 2020, and was arrested; he was already in jail when his grandparents' bodies were discovered.

Robert Rosolowski served on the board of the town of Marshall and was a volunteer in the Sheldon Fire District.