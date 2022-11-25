A man in Russell dies after being shot multiple times on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. − A man was gunned down on Thanksgiving Day in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting near 31st Street and River Park Drive about 6 p.m. When LMPD arrived on the scene, they discovered an individual that had been shot multiple times. The person was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The person hasn't been identified, and no other information is available.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case, anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use their Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Man killed in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving