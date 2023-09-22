Man who said he ‘needed to get away from cops’ attacks group, tries to take car, Ga. deputies say

A Chicago man was arrested in Georgia this week after officials say he was caught attempting to hijack a car to evade arrest.

Gordon County sheriff officials said on Sunday, deputies received reports of a subject who ran from police in the area of Interstate 75 and US 41 North.

According to the investigation, deputies saw a Nissan Sentra traveling at a high rate of speed with open doors from Soldiers Pathway toward US Highway 41 before it made a “wild” turn into the BP gas station near the exit.

As deputies approached the vehicle in the parking lot, officials said they saw three occupants struggling with a fourth individual and yelling for help.

Officials identified the fourth individual as Ramiro Espino of Chicago.

Espino was quickly taken into custody after deputies determined that he tried to attack the group.

The three young men in the car told investigators they were in their vehicle when Espino approached them on Soldiers Pathway.

According to the victims, Espino used a rock to smash out a car window and forcibly enter the car. The victims told deputies that he attacked the driver with the stone before the vehicle stopped at the gas station.

The victims told deputies that Espino said to them that he “needed to get away from the cops” when he was attempting to get into the car.

Deputies said the three victims were still struggling with Espino when they arrived.

Espino was charged with hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault. Deputies added that he is facing additional charges from Calhoun police on unrelated matters.

On Thursday, Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston recognized the three young men and presented them with Citizen Service Medals.

“Their actions resulted in the apprehension of a violent felon,” Ralston said. “[They are] heroic and are a credit to their families and community.”

