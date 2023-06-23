Man said he slipped and fell at Kroger – but there was security video, GA officials say

A man was caught faking a slip and fall inside a Kroger store, Georgia officials say.

Now, there’s a warrant for his arrest.

It occurred in May 2022 when the 40-year-old man, from Dalton, told Kroger workers he fell in a product that spilled while shopping at the store, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said on June 22.

“The suspect then reported the incident to his insurance company and Sedgwick Claims Management Services with the intent to seek damages through a Personal Injury lawsuit,” King said in a statement.

However, investigators said security video showed him purposely lowering himself into the spill.

To try to throw authorities off his trail, the man gave false information when he spoke with investigators on the phone, King said.

Authorities took out warrants against the man on June 15 for insurance fraud and obstruction, officials said.

Dalton is about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.

