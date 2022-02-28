Man said his wife died by suicide. 2 years later, he faces murder charge, GA cops say

A former police officer in Georgia reported his wife’s death as a suicide in February 2020. Two years later, a jury found him guilty of her murder.

He now faces a life sentence in prison.

Michael Seth Perrault, an ex-officer with the Eatonton Police Department in Putnam County, was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and simple battery, family violence, court documents obtained by McClatchy News show.

He was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Feb. 25, according to court documents.

Perrault’s defense attorneys, Bethany Lavigno and Justin Kenney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Feb. 28.

On Feb. 3, 2020, Amanda Perrault was found dead in her bed, District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale said during the trial, according to the Union Recorder. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner found she suffered a “close contact shot to the head” and ruled her death as a suicide.

According to WGXA, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, who witnessed the “alleged murder scene,” said evidence showed Perrault was “clearly lying” and it was “absolutely obvious” that his wife couldn’t have pulled the trigger.

The trial, which started Feb. 22, revealed a history of substance abuse and domestic violence and abuse, the Union Recorder reported.

Perrault was arrested on Jan. 28, 2020, on domestic violence charges. Perrault’s wife was found dead days after he was released from jail on bond, WGXA reported.

Putnam County is about 78 miles southeast of Atlanta.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or or text “START” to 88788.

Woman accused of killing dad says he abused her, AZ cops say. ‘Here to take his life’

‘They wanted his mother to cry,’ Texas mom says after son dies following student brawl

Grandson charged after man comes home to find wife stabbed to death, Texas cops say

Boy’s body found in freezer after sibling gives note to teacher, Nevada cops say