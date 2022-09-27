Man who saw Kennywood shooting says fight started because of mistake

Don Orkosey was at Kennywood on Saturday night when he witnessed the shooting. He said one teen bumped into another teen by mistake, a punch was thrown, and gunshots followed.

PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park

RELATED >> CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night

“I saw the boy who was on the ground with blood running down the sidewalk, and people were rushing to help at that point,” Orkosey said. “But the gentleman who was standing against the railing — he started hopping around on one foot and wincing. And one boy took off running towards the exit, and the other boy crumpled against the railing.”

On WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m., hear how the chaotic night unfolded as people ran from the gunshots.

TRENDING NOW:

Boy, 9, drowns while showering inside Houston home, police say LATEST UPDATES: 3 people, including 2 teens, shot inside Kennywood Park Saturday night Vehicles struck, windows shattered after shots fired on Pittsburgh’s South Side VIDEO: ‘Everyone started running’: Woman recounts moment shots rang out at Kennywood Park DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts