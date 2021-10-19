Man says 22-year-old wife vanished after argument. Vermont police call it ‘suspicious’

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman is missing — and the circumstances leading up to her disappearance are suspicious, Vermont police said.

A search is underway for Emily Ferlazzo, who was last seen on Oct. 16 with her 41-year-old husband Joseph Ferlazzo in Bolton, Vermont — nearly 35 miles from Montpelier, the state’s capital, according to Vermont State Police.

Officials said they have been investigating her disappearance since her family reported her missing at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Joseph Ferlazzo reportedly talked to his wife’s family earlier on Monday, telling them that they stayed at a vacation rental in Bolton and got into an argument while driving in their camper van on the Bolton Valley Access Road at about 1 p.m. Saturday, police said.

He said they stopped during the argument and she got out of the camper and started walking along U.S. Route 2, according to police. The husband went to a nearby convenience store and later told her family that when he returned to the same road his wife was nowhere to be found, police said.

After several hours of searching, Vermont State Police found the husband Tuesday at a convenience store in St. Albans. He agreed to come to the police station for questioning, officials said.

The couple’s dog, a medium-sized mix breed named Remington who was also reported missing, was safely found at a home of Joseph Ferlazzo’s friends.

Police, meanwhile, have expanded their search for Emily Ferlazzo to include Enosburg and St. Albans, Vermont.

“The disappearance is considered suspicious, and there are concerns for Mrs. Ferlazzo’s welfare,” Vermont State Police said in a news release.

Emily Ferlazzo is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair, police said. She was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped blue jeans, and a long-sleeve black shirt. Anyone with information about Emily Ferlazzo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously.

Story continues

An afternoon news conference by police was canceled and no other information was available.

Miami woman with mental health issues is missing from a care facility, police say

Police say missing Broward woman has schizophrenia. They want help finding her

Mom vanished with 2 children in 2002. SUV linked to them found in Ohio River, cops say