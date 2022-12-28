Man says 'I am not a monster' in apology for robbing senior citizen

Dec. 28—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Franklin County accused by Wilkes-Barre police of mugging a then 78-year-old man in the area of South Main and Northampton streets more than two years ago was sentenced to state prison Wednesday.

Kevin Patrick Jenkins, 33, of Fort Loudoun, read an apology letter he wrote while jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, saying he was sorry and telling the victim he is "not a monster."

Jenkins said he was "ashamed" of himself and apologized for harming the victim.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Jenkins to two-to-six years, six months in state prison on charges of robbery and resisting arrest. Jenkins pled guilty to the charges Sept. 12.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit theft and simple assault against Jenkins.

The victim was not injured in the mugging.

Two bystanders witnessed the robbery and held Jenkins on the ground until police arrived at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint:

The victim told police he was walking on South Main Street toward West Northampton Street when he noticed another man walking toward the same corner on Nov. 13, 2020.

Police said the victim reported Jenkins jumped him, grabbed his bag and knocked him to the ground.

After Jenkins was transported to city police headquarters, he became physically aggressive toward officers while being processed resulting in him being stunned by a Taser.

Assistant District Attorney James L. McMonagle Jr. said Jenkins has a lengthy criminal history in other parts of Pennsylvania, including Franklin and Lehigh counties.

Jenkins' attorney, Allyson L. Kacmarski, said her client had a drug and alcohol addiction and sought counseling and treatment while jailed since his arrest.

Jenkins was given credit for 598 days time served at the county correctional facility. He was also ordered to pay $32 in restitution to the city police department for the Taser cartridge used to stun him during the struggle with officers.