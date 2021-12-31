Man says another driver shot out his pickup's windows in Providence

PROVIDENCE — A man told police Wednesday night that someone had shot out the rear passenger windows of the Dodge truck he was driving on Admiral Street, according to police.

The driver of the truck, 32, told police that the driver of a silver Honda Pilot had initially followed him on Route 95, possibly in an act of road rage, said Providence police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

The man then followed the Honda while taking video of it, and exited the highway, driving to Admiral Street near Dunkin' Donuts, Verdi said.

The driver of the truck said someone had tried to kill him

The man, who is not the truck's owner, told police that despite music playing in his truck, he heard several "loud booms," pulled over and saw that the rear passenger windows of the truck had been shattered, said Verdi. The man said someone had tried to kill him.

Based on distinct damage to a rear passenger window, it appeared that a bullet had traveled through the glass, Verdi said, adding that police identified a suspected bullet hole on the left front quarter-panel and damage that might have been caused by a bullet ricocheting off the truck's hood.

No arrests had been made by Thursday evening, and an investigation continued.

