Man says he was doing safety check on gun pointed at girlfriend when it fatally shot her

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office marked vehicle

A man was arrested Friday after he shot and killed his girlfriend in the Salt River bottom earlier this month.

Victor Manuel Perez Luna, 22, was identified as the shooter.

The Phoenix Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to an area near 67th Avenue and Broadway Road for reports of a woman with a gunshot wound, according to arrest documents.

The woman was transported to a hospital via helicopter, but was later pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation, Perez told police he had driven with his girlfriend into the river bottom south of Broadway Road and approximately on half mile west of 67th Avenue, arrest documents stated.

He said there were several driving and riding in all-terrain vehicles in the area. A few minutes after he parked, Perez told police a man came up to his vehicle and an argument ensued over where he had parked.

Perez initially told investigators that the man pulled out a gun and threatened him with it. A struggle ensued between both men for control of the gun, but Luna told police that the man eventually fired into his vehicle, hitting his girlfriend. He claimed to have fled the area and headed towards 67th Avenue while he called 911.

Law enforcement later investigated the area and located the man Perez had mentioned and brought him in for questioning. Both men were questioned, but later released.

In an interview with Perez, he told police he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a previous felony conviction.

A search of Perez's vehicle on February 6 led police to recover a gun from a storage compartment in the back of the vehicle.

An expended casing found in the chamber of the gun suggested that the gun had not functioned properly the last time it was fired.

An autopsy contradicted Perez's version of events, showing she had been shot on the left side of her chest.

In an interview with police on Friday, Perez confirmed he was in a relationship with the victim, had purchased a gun a month before her death, and had pointed the gun directly at her.

Story continues

He said he was performing a safety check when the gun fired. Perez said he was responsible for killing his girlfriend of two years, arrest documents stated.

Perez was later booked into Maricopa County Jail.

He was charged with one count of weapon possession by a prohibited person and one count of reckless manslaughter.

A preliminary hearing has been set for February 22. Bond has been set at $250,000.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man admits to fatally shooting girlfriend in Salt River bottom