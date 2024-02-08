Man says he was drugged, kidnapped, robbed of $10,000 at popular Buckhead bar

A metro Atlanta man has a warning after he says he was drugged and robbed after a night out at a popular bar in Buckhead.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with a Peachtree City man who says he’s grateful to be alive after being drugged, kidnapped and robbed of more than $10,000.

Chandler Rebel says he never would’ve imagined a night out with friends in 2022 could have potentially deadly consequences.

“After a few, it’s as if I completely blacked out,” Rebel said.

He says the next thing he remembered was waking up in the back of a stranger’s car.

“A figure in that car holding my mouth shut as I was trying to scream and forcing some substance down my system to keep me more knocked out,” he described. “Eventually, I remember waking up in a bathroom...I wake up there, I’m throwing up blood violently, rolling around on a bathroom floor.”

He says he reported the incident to police.

Channel 2 Action News is not identifying the bar to give owners the opportunity to respond.

Seiden searched online and quickly found several reviews from patrons of the same bar with similar stories.

“My phone got stolen here, as well as thousands of dollars from my bank account,” one person wrote.

“They got into [my boyfriend’s] Apple Pay and Apple ID and changed all of his passwords and took around $10k in total,” another person wrote.

Rebel says he doesn’t believe it’s a coincidence and that “something strange” is happening.

Seiden went by the business on Thursday afternoon to speak with the owners, but employees told him to leave.

“They need to shut down this absolute awful situation that’s being created,” Rebel said.

