Man says his family was in grocery store as gunman opened fire

Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an "active shooter" at a grocery store on Monday, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed a man being escorted away in handcuffs and placed in an ambulance.Forty-two-year-old Sarah Moonshadow, who lives down the street from the supermarket, said she was at the scene."We ran at the checkout. And shots just started going off. And I heard the first one shocked me, and the second one I knew for sure it was a shot. And I said, 'Nicolas, get down' and Nicolas ducked. And we just started listening. And there was just repetitive shots. And then there was a brief, like, pause. And I just said, 'Nicolas, run' and he said, 'No, don't move.' I said 'Run right now, we have three seconds' and he started running. And then he shot towards us, like, we could feel it. And we just kept going. We just ran. And there was somebody laying in the road. And I tried to run towards him. And Nicolas pulled me away and said we have to go. And we just ran and hid behind the building... on the end over there. And my dog is stuck right in front there. And I think they surrounded it..."The Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Video from the scene broadcast by local television showed a shirtless, bearded man being led away in handcuffs and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.