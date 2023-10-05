Man says Forsyth County road rage driver punched him, came at him with knife. He shot him

A man shot a Forsyth County driver in the hand after he says the driver attacked him in a fit of road rage.

The road rage and shooting happened off Post Road in Forsyth County on Tuesday.

The road rage victim told deputies that he was driving behind 34-year-old Tyler Leikan, who was in a black SUV. The man said that Leikan did a brake check on him and the two vehicles pulled up next to each other at a red light.

That is when everything escalated into the road rage incident.

The victim said Leikan rolled his window down to yell at him and then got out of the SUV. The man told deputies that Leikan started punching him before grabbing a knife from his pocket.

The driver said Leikan stabbed his car’s back tire and turned toward him with the knife. The driver stayed in his car and fired a gunshot at Laikan, hitting the 34-year-old in the hand.

Deputies arrested Leikan on Wednesday night and charged him with aggravated assault, criminal damage and battery.

The other driver said he feared for his life and shot him in self-defense. No charges have been filed.

