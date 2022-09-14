Man says girlfriend stabbed him with Brandy bottle

Sep. 13—A 33-year-old Odessa woman was arrested early Tuesday morning, 10 days after a local man accused her of stabbing him with a broken Brandy bottle.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a 911 call about a stabbing in the 4600 block of Oakwood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 3.

When officers arrived, a 32-year-old man told them his girlfriend of one week, Jahmiliya Whitsett, broke something and then stabbed his left arm and hand when he confronted her while she was attacking his vehicle, the report stated.

The man said he was convinced Whitsett intended to kill him, but he got away, according to the report.

Officers found a broken Brandy bottle where the stabbing occurred and both the neck and the opening of the bottle were covered in blood, the report stated.

The man found Whitsett's wallet inside his vehicle and said the woman shown on the driver's license was his attacker, according to the report.

Whitsett was booked into the Ector County jail around 1 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

She remained in jail Tuesday evening on a $50,000 surety bond.