Man says he had less than $10K; feds find $17K more

Jun. 6—A Brownsville man has been arrested by federal officers after he did not declare more than $27,000 in cash he was carrying on his way to Mexico.

Julian Abel Contreras appeared Monday before Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III who ordered he be detained until his next court appearance. That hearing is set for June 15.

A federal criminal complaint states Contrera' vehicle was being inspected as he was attempting to cross into Mexico from the United States on Friday via the B&M International Bridge. Contreras told the officers he had $9,000 in his pocket.

However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found $10,220 on him, authorities said.

Contreras told the officers: "That is everything," according to the federal criminal complaint.

A further inspection of Contrera's vehicle led to the discovery of more cash found in a cologne box and a white envelope, the federal criminal complaint states.

A total of $27,313 was found, according to authorities.

Although it is not a crime to cross money into Mexico, it is a federal offense if a person fails to declare $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon leaving the country.