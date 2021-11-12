Man says he was handcuffed when MPD officer shot him multiple times; city disputes account

A Montgomery man hospitalized with gunshot wounds alleges that a police officer shot him while he was handcuffed, a claim the city says is inaccurate.

Tidera Harris came into contact with Montgomery police officers Oct. 17 outside a home in the 400 block of Glade Park. The officers were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance, Cpl. Tyneshia James said at the time.

At some point during the encounter, Harris was placed into handcuffs, according to a lawsuit filed on his behalf. He then began walking away from one of the officers and continued to do so despite commands to stop, says his attorney, Julian McPhillips.

Harris was then shot multiple times, wounding his stomach, back, shoulder and both hands, according to the lawsuit, filed in circuit court earlier this month.

An investigation into the shooting was passed on to the State Bureau of Investigation with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. When asked for comment, no response was given by publication time.

The city denies the claims in the lawsuit.

"The information being presented is not accurate," spokesman Griff Waller said. "However, the City cannot comment further as this ongoing investigation has been referred to SBI (State Bureau of Investigation)."

McPhillips said he took statements from two witnesses, a neighbor and a woman at the home, both of whom said Harris was handcuffed at the time of the shooting. He also pointed to his client's wounds as evidence to support the claims.

"How else could he be shot in virtually the same place on both hands, wrists, except that they were clasped as with handcuffs," McPhillips said. "The lack of transparency on the part of the MPD borders on cover-up. If they are so sure of their position, then why won't they show the public, and you, what the body-cam videos show?"

It's unclear how long ALEA's investigation could take regarding the shooting.

The city has yet to file its response to the lawsuit.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 334-318-1798 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Man shot by Montgomery police says he was handcuffed, files lawsuit