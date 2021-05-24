Man says he'll kill officer, drives into police station, police say

Brian Dakss
·1 min read

Police in the Baltimore suburb of Havre de Grace say a man who called their headquarters and said he was going to come there and kill an officer tried to make good on his plan and wound up smashing his vehicle into the building on Sunday.

No officers were hurt but he wound up under arrest and in a hospital after being tased. The building was severely damaged.

According to police the man, whose name wasn't provided, called and made his intentions known. Officers found him in his car in the city some 37 miles northeast of Baltimore.

"When officers went to make contact with him he tried to run them over with his vehicle several times," a police statement said. "He then fled the scene and drove straight to the Havre de Grace Police Department and drove his vehicle through the front doors of the station into the lobby."

At that point, the got out of his vehicle "and as he came back out of the front doors, he tried to attack officers and was tased, then arrested and taken to Harford Memorial Hospital."

Several charges are pending.

The was no word on his condition.

Katherine Rowe, William & Mary president, says isolation was "detrimental to learning at every level"

Face The Nation: Gates, Honoré, Gottlieb, Rowe

Opposition journalist arrested in Belarus after fighter jet intercepts aircraft

Recommended Stories

  • Japan ramps up mass vaccinations in Tokyo and Osaka amid Covid surge

    The new vaccination drive in Tokyo and Osaka comes as hospitals struggle to cope with cases.

  • 3 Wuhan lab workers were sick enough to be hospitalized in November 2019, triggering calls to reconsider theory that COVID-19 originated in a lab: WSJ

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology hasn't released raw data or lab records on its work with coronaviruses in bats.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Priti Patel: Britain must replace ‘broken’ immigration system with ‘firm but fair’ approach

    Britain's immigration system is too confusing and needs to be replaced with one that is fair but firm, the Home Secretary will say on Monday. It comes after Priti Patel revealed on Sunday that the immigration legislation and rules were 500 pages long and that the Home Office was in the process of simplifying them. She said Monday's announcement was based on the "digitalisation of our borders, but also the simplification of our immigration laws". Ms Patel told Trevor Phillips on Sunday that the digitalisation of borders would enable the department to "upstream checks", which she said was "important in terms of criminality". She will use her keynote speech at a conference to pledge a wholesale reform of the UK's "broken" immigration system by implementing a "fully digital border" within five years. She will also launch a US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) which requires visitors to the UK to obtain an electronic permit before travelling. The Home Office said it would make the border more secure, with automated checks to prevent foreign criminals travelling to the country while enabling the Government to count who is coming in and going out. ETAs will be required by anyone without a visa or immigration status, although they will not be needed by Irish citizens, with ministers promising that the system will be operational by the end of 2025. During her speech, Ms Patel will say anything less than "wholesale reform" of the immigration system would not meet the demands of the public. She will say: "They want a new system that works for the law-abiding majority and against those who hope to abuse our hospitality and generous spirit. The immigration system is broken, but this country isn't. We can't fix the system overnight, but we will fix it." The Home Secretary will stress that the system will need to reflect "the values and wishes of the vast majority of Britons of all colours and creeds" and will add: "They simply want an approach to immigration that is fair but firm." It comes after the Government set out plans in the Queen's Speech earlier this month to toughen laws to deny refugee status to any asylum-seekers who have passed through a safe country before reaching the UK. The proposal was condemned by the United Nations refugee agency and charities who said it would be a betrayal of Britain's historic tradition of providing protection to people fleeing persecution. On Sunday, Ms Patel defended the plan, saying many asylum-seekers arriving in the UK had been smuggled by people traffickers. She said: "People that are being smuggled, they should be claiming asylum in the first safe country that they travel through – more often than not these are EU member states – rather than taking the risk of coming to the United Kingdom." However, Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, said the Conservatives had had 11 years to fix a system that they "broke". "Clearly people who have no right to be in this country shouldn't be here, but what we have seen from the Home Office is utter incompetence on this," he said. "What we don't want to see is the Government deflecting blame for their own failure when it's their incompetence, their management and mismanagement of the Home Office that has been the problem."

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • 'Ultra-maskers' say they'll keep wearing masks even though they've been vaccinated - and perhaps after the pandemic ends

    Many "ultra-maskers" don't want to take off their masks in public, even though the CDC says that's safe for fully vaccinated people.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Liz Cheney has no issue with restrictive voting laws stemming from Trump's false claims of election fraud

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws. Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes. "I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 Commission21 runners killed after sudden, dramatic weather change during mountain race in ChinaBoycotting the 2022 Olympics

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • A doctor in Florida who died of COVID-19 left his family a baseball card collection worth $20 million

    Dr. Thomas Newman died of COVID-19 complications in January. His baseball card collection, amassed over 40 years, is worth an estimated $20 million.

  • Former Dodgers All-Star Matt Kemp among handful of veterans on Team USA roster

    Matt Kemp is among a handful of former major leaguers playing for Team USA, which can secure a spot in the Tokyo Olympics by winning a qualifying tournament.

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • 'Life-altering:' As millions cope with smell loss from COVID-19, researchers find new explanations and possible treatments

    Smell loss afflicts the majority of COVID-19 patients. A new understanding is emerging about what causes it, and eventually, how it might be treated.

  • U.S. Republicans clash over Jan 6 panel as Senate debate looms

    Republicans in the U.S. Congress clashed on Sunday over the need for an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with one lawmaker warning that failure to create the panel could plague the party's election prospects in 2022 and beyond. A measure to establish the commission passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last week with support from 35 Republicans. "I believe Republicans in the Senate will decide that it's too early to create that commission," Senator Roy Blunt, a member of McConnell's leadership team, told the television program "Fox News Sunday."

  • India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

    India crossed another grim milestone Monday of more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. The milestone, as recorded by India's health ministry, comes as slowed vaccine deliveries have marred the country's fight against the pandemic, forcing many to miss their shots, and a rare but fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients has worried doctors. India's death toll is the third-highest reported in the world, accounting for 8.6% of the nearly 34.7 million coronavirus fatalities globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater.

  • Lillard leads 3-point barrage, Blazers beat Nuggets 123-109

    What had Damian Lillard so excited wasn't his 34 points or 13 assists or how he led Portland's 3-point barrage that sparked the Trail Blazers' win over the undermanned Denver Nuggets in their playoff opener Saturday night. It was holding NBA MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic to a single assist. “It was huge,” Lillard said after Portland's 123-109 victory.

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, analysts doubt it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash Gernon

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Dallas County Police DepartmentDALLAS—After the kidnapping and killing of 4-year-old Cash Gernon in Dallas last week, neighbor Jose Alvarado checked his security cameras for any footage that might help investigators.What he found sent a chill up his spine.The video is from 10 weeks before little Cash was left dead of stab wounds on the ground. But it shows the teenager charged with abducting him, Darriynn Brown, skulking down the street, opening Alvarado’s backyard gate and peering in before quickly walking away.“It’s really scary,” Alvarado told The Daily Beast. “I have two kids, one girl and one boy, and they play basketball in the backyard.”Alvarado’s house shares a back alley with the home of Monica Sherrod, 35, who was taking care of Cash and his twin, Carter. She has said she was dating the twins’ father, Trevor Gernon, a 31-year-old construction worker, until he reportedly left town in March when a court ordered him to report to rehab.That left Sherrod to care for the boys for the next two months—unbeknownst to their mother, Melinda Seagroves, who lives in Houston.Early on the morning of May 15, a young man crept into the twins’ bedroom, lifted a still-sleeping Cash out of the toddler bed he shared with Carter, and walked out—a chilling scene captured in grainy black and white by a baby monitor.The footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, shows the intruder returning about two hours later, hovering over the bed where Carter remained in slumber, before abruptly leaving as though he was startled by something.By then, Cash was already dead.Antwainese Square, a Dallas teacher who lives in the area, was out for her morning walk around 6:45 a.m. when she saw a clump of hair on the ground she thought belonged to a dog.“I was on the phone with my mom,” Square told The Daily Beast. “As I got closer, I could see an arm and a foot and I just began crying, saying, ‘Mom, I think I’m coming up on a body.’ And I started, ‘Mommy, it’s a child! It’s a child!’ And the baby had blood all over his face. At that point, my mom told me to get off the phone with her and immediately call 911… The baby had ants all over the bottom of his feet. So I pretty much knew that he was gone.”Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving KidsSquare said she remembers “being in denial,” and hoped Cash was actually just sleeping even though he was obviously dead. “I was just trying to put together all possible stories; there was no way in my mind that I would think somebody would do that to a kid,” she said, adding that she stayed with Cash’s body until police and paramedics arrived so no one would run over him.“One couple that was leaving out of their garage, I had to stop them to let them know that this baby was on the ground,” Square said.More than three hours later, Sherrod reported Cash missing. “The day that he was missing, I got up late and thought it was weird,” Sherrod would later tell the Daily Mail. “I was like, ‘It's 10 o'clock already, you guys.’ So I figured Cash was still in bed.” Cash Gernon was abducted out of his bed on May 15. Handout Later that day, police arrested Brown, 18, who lives with his parents about a half-mile from where Cash’s body was found, according to court documents. He was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but not murder because police said they are waiting for the result of forensic tests.Held in lieu of $1.5 million bail, Brown could not be reached for comment and does not have a lawyer listed in court records. His mother, Mimi, has told reporters that she believes her son is being framed.A tangled web of relationships, criminal records, and an unknown motive hangs over the case.Sherrod, the mother of several children, has a criminal record that includes assault and DWI. Trevor Gernon, who has an extensive rap sheet, appears to have vanished; a phone number listed under his name was disconnected. Darriynn Brown, meanwhile, is reportedly a friend of one of Sherrod’s children and had been seen playing with children in Sherrod’s care.Sherrod initially characterized any relationship she or her kids had with Brown, who attended the same high school as at least one of the boys living in her house, as minimal. She later told a reporter that Brown had visited her home two days before Cash’s murder, but she was out grocery shopping at the time.According to multiple neighbors, Brown was definitely not an unfamiliar face around the neighborhood. One told The Daily Beast the teen regularly played football and basketball with some of the kids who lived with Sherrod. Others said they had spotted Brown on their Ring security cameras hanging out in the area.Little information has emerged about Seagroves, who now has custody of Carter. Seagroves did not respond to multiple interview requests, but her mother, Connie Ward, told The Daily Beast this week: “We are not ready to give any kind of statement. My family is broken. It has been a nightmare listening and watching the news about our baby and stories being reported that are false.”Seagroves does not appear to have had any brushes with the law, but court records show both Sherrod and Gernon have records that include arrests for assaulting their own parents.In 2013, Sherrod pleaded guilty to attacking her mother, Lezlee Pinkerton. According to a criminal affidavit signed by Officer Glenn Burkheimer-Lubeck of the Harris County Constable’s Office, Sherrod “intentionally struck” Pinkerton in the head and chest with her hand and pulled her to the ground, then “cause[d] bodily injury” to Pinkerton “by stomping on [Pinkerton’s] toes with her feet.”“Complainant reports that she believes her toes are broken,” the affidavit says. Sherrod was sentenced to two years of community supervision, participation in a domestic violence treatment program, a $100 donation to a family violence center, and a $200 fine.In 2018, Gernon was arrested by deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for assaulting his father, Roger Gernon, during a dispute over a credit card bill, Texas court records show. When Roger Gernon told his son that he was going to call the police, Trevor grabbed the phone away, bloodied his dad’s arm with his fingernails, and elbowed him in the chest. Charged with misdemeanor assault and interference with an emergency telephone call, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 68 days in county jail.In addition to the assault of family members, both Sherrod and Gernon have a history of theft, fraud, and drug possession.Sherrod’s most recent arrest was for DWI; she has also pleaded guilty to identity fraud charges, meth possession, driving without a license, and misdemeanor theft.Gernon’s most recent arrest was for the possession of narcotics in 2020. He was previously charged for possession of methamphetamine in 2016. His rap sheet includes a range of other crimes.Neal Flanagan, who co-owns a corrosion-proofing business, told The Daily Beast he met Gernon in high school, then reconnected in 2016. He gave Gernon a bit of work because he was struggling. Then things went sideways.“My ex-wife and I were married at the time,” said Flanagan. “We had started having issues. She separated from me in January 2017. That’s when Trevor and her started seeing each other.”“I never did see him after,” said Flanagan. “A couple years later, he messaged me on Facebook. Like, ‘Hey buddy. How you been?’ Like nothing ever happened."When he was sober, Gernon “was as good as you could ask for,” Neal’s father, Johnny Flanagan, said. But he added that he wasn’t surprised Gernon took off without his boys.“He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he'll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear,” Flanagan said.Gernon’s whereabouts are unknown. Following his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.His sister released a YouTube video with a recording of an apology from him. In it, he says he left town looking for work, and did not want to disturb the boys’ routine so left them behind.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”None of the various defense lawyers who represented Sherrod or Gernon in court have agreed to speak, citing attorney-client privilege.Cash’s death has raised many questions about those responsible for him. But in the neighborhood where he spent his last months, the overriding mystery is why would someone kill a defenseless child and leave him on the street like trash. Steven Monacelli The solidly working-class Mountain Creek section of Dallas is a quiet place, bordered on one side by the 600-acre Cedar Ridge nature preserve. Houses are in decent shape, and yards are clean. On the street where Cash’s body was found, locals have been stopping at a shrine to leave toys, flowers, and other mementos.The woman who found Cash’s body, meanwhile, has been struggling with her emotions since that morning.“It's been difficult. It really has been difficult,” Square told The Daily Beast.“I have a 3-year-old and as we’re dealing with this and processing this, I’m learning that I have little triggers. If I see a little boy, 4, 3, 5, I will burst out crying. It’s just a trigger for me. My own daughter is like a trigger. Sometimes she’ll say something and I’ll cry.“Because even though I didn’t know that baby, he was just robbed of his life. So, it’s been really hard. It’s been really hard to just process this. And no matter how much you try to move on, you can’t unsee what you saw.”Rohrlich reported from New York, and Monacelli from Dallas.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.