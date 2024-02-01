Man says Henderson mechanic returns car undrivable 1 year after DMV business license revoked

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nearly one year after a Henderson mechanic’s business license was revoked, a man has come forward with issues at the same garage.

8 News Now first reported about Duaine’s Automotive after several people reached out in late 2022 and early 2023, claiming their cars were stuck there for up to a year.

On Wednesday, Paul Thompson told 8 News Now he has been through hell and back trying to get his car fixed.

“There’s just a hole in the middle of my Jeep,” he said.

Thompson told 8 News Now he dropped it off at the Henderson mechanic in August for an engine replacement and just got the car back this week in pieces.

“He did take the whole motor out, the transmission,” Thompson said. “The only thing that is left in the jeep right now is the drive lines.”

Paul Thompson told 8 News Now he dropped off his Jeep at the Henderson mechanic in August 2023 for an engine replacement and just got the car back this week in pieces. (KLAS)

In January 2023, The DMV Compliance Enforcement Division served a search warrant on Duaine’s Automotive and returned five cars to their rightful owners. Many of the vehicles were not driveable.

“They attempted to start my vehicle,” Aaron Schlivka said when he got his car back after a year at the garage. “It started smoking.”

Duaine’s Automotive DMV business license was also revoked, but the building’s address is now registered on the department’s website as Carb’s Automotive, with signage on the door reflecting this change.

The same name is also listed as a trade name for Duaine’s on Henderson’s business license website.

“I don’t know how he’s doing it,” Thompson said. “But he’s doing it and it’s really not fair to anybody.”

Thompson told 8 News Now he never thought he’d go through something like this. He hopes his story will help others avoid a similar fate.

“Please just do your homework,” Thompson concluded. “Before you go anywhere.”

Anyone with an issue with a local garage or business under DMV jurisdiction can file a report HERE.

