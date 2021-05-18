Man says he is innocent, wants to change plea in Butler County child rape case

May 18—A Cincinnati man scheduled to be sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to the rape of four children wants to withdraw his plea, according to court records.

Rodrigo Medina, 47, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury in December on seven counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. It was a superseding indictment to one issued in October for the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

Last month, Medina pleaded guilty to four counts of rape. The remainder of the charges were dismissed in exchange for the plea. He faced a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 55 years. But now Medina says he is innocent and wants to withdraw his plea.

In a motion filed last week, Medina said he was innocent, "that he did not understand the advice he received, specifically on the topics of penetration and force as it applies to rape; that he never admitted conduct to counsel; that there was a miscommunication between counsel, interpreters and client and that he is afraid."

Medina's defense attorney, Charles Conliff, also filed a motion to withdraw as his attorney due to a conflict of interest. In his motion to withdraw his plea, Medina is alleging ineffective assistance of counsel.

Conliff said he has had extensive meetings with Medina throughout the pending case with the assistance of an interpreter, and he met with Medina's family. Medina claims his rights were violated because he was not permitted to see evidence marked for view by "counsel only."

Judge Dan Haughey set a new hearing date of May 25 for Medina to meet with a new, court-appointed attorney, but he was not permitted withdraw his guilty pleas. That request can be considered later when a new attorney is appointed.

According to records from County Area III Court, where the original rape charge was filed, Medina's alleged crimes were caught on video and involved a 9-year-old girl.

The victim's parents reported an in-home security camera showed Medina had inappropriate contact with their daughter, according to the court records. The victim also described to investigators sexual acts Medina performed on her.