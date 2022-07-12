Man says he killed his friend because he ‘summoned Bigfoot,’ Oklahoma sheriff says

A man accused of killing his friend told Oklahoma deputies that his friend “summoned Bigfoot” to kill him, leaving him no choice but to defend himself, according to media outlets.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an incident on the south Canadian River near Ada, Oklahoma, about 85 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, according to a July 11 news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities said two men were noodling — catching catfish with their hands — in the river on July 9 when a confrontation began.

The 53-year-old man began “striking and strangling” the other, eventually killing him, authorities said.

KTEN reported the men were friends.

Sheriff John Christian of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that the man “appeared to be under the influence of something.” The man told authorities that his friend “had summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to come and kill him, and that’s why he had to kill” the friend, Christian said.

Deputies arrested the man on an outstanding warrant and booked him into the Pontotoc County Jail, according to the release.

Authorities did not find the dead man’s body until the next day. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, the news release said.

The suspect remained in the Pontotoc County Jail as of July 11, KXII reported.

