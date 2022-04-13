Man says Miami Co judge shouldn't have let him represent himself

Apr. 13—A man found guilty of battering a public safety official in Miami County after insisting he represent himself at trial now says the judge should have barred him from doing so.

Sanchez Stephens was charged with the Level 5 felony in May 2020. During the first pretrial hearing in January 2021, he told Miami Superior Court Judge David Grund he didn't want a lawyer and would represent himself.

Stephens told Grund that he had an associate degree in criminal justice and said, "I know my rights, man, I know what I'm doing, thank you," according to court records.

As the trial approached, prosecutors told the judge they had concerns about Stephens' ability to represent himself in trial. They said Stephens "seemed to be unaware of some basic procedural things" during depositions and "appeared to be talking to himself in conversations back and forth."

In another hearing, prosecutors told Grund that Stephens was having "full conversations with himself" between depositions and had concerns about his competency to stand trial, let alone his competency to represent himself.

Grund gave Stephens time to hire an attorney, but after he failed to do so, appointed a public defender to serve as standby council during trial.

During a final hearing, Grund told Stephens he had serious concerns about his ability to represent himself. Even so, Stephens repeatedly insisted under oath that he wished to represent himself at trial.

A one-day jury trail ensued in which Stephens was found guilty and sentenced to six years in prison.

The next month, Stephens appealed his conviction, arguing Grund violated his Sixth Amendment rights when he allowed Stephens to waive his right to counsel and represent himself.

The appeals court cited a previous ruling that says a court may deny a defendant's request to represent themselves if the defendant is mentally competent to stand trial but suffers from severe mental illness to the point where they are not competent to conduct trial proceedings.

Story continues

However, the appeals court said that over the course of eight pretrial hearings, Stephens consistently maintained his ability and desire to represent himself. Furthermore, the court said, the record reveals no indication that Stephens suffered from a severe mental illness that made him incompetent to represent himself.

"While he may have lacked some legal knowledge and skills, that is not sufficient evidence of a severe mental illness rendering him incompetent to represent himself," the court said.

Carson Gerber can be reached at 765-854-6739, carson.gerber@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @carsongerber1.