Man says he planned mass shooting hoping to ‘slaughter’ women at Ohio college, feds say

MH
Mike Stunson
·4 min read

After a misogynistic extremist killed six people during a 2014 stabbing and shooting spree, Tres Genco wanted to create even more devastation.

Genco, 22, indicated plans to “aim big,” writing in a manifesto he hoped for a kill count of 3,000 people in his mass shooting plot against college women, according to a Department of Justice news release.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Genco pleaded guilty to that mass shooting attempt, now facing up to life in prison. He was originally charged in July 2021 with an attempted hate crime and illegal possession of a machine gun, McClatchy News reported.

“Genco formulated a plot to kill women and intended to carry it out. Our federal and local law enforcement partners stopped that from happening,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio said in a statement. “Hate has no place in our country – including gender-based hate – and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute any such conduct.”

An attorney for Genco could not be immediately reached by McClatchy News.

Genco’s plot revealed in online posts, manifesto

Identifying as an “incel” — short for “involuntary celibate” — Genco was a member of online group of men who display anger toward women, federal officials said.

Incels, the Southern District of Ohio said in its 2021 indictment of Gence, “advocate violence in support of their belief that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled.”

Genco had multiple profiles on a popular incel website and posted hundreds of times from July 2019 to March 2020, according to the news release.

In his manifesto, Genco wrote that he would “slaughter” women out of “hatred, jealously and revenge,” the Department of Justice said.

“I will take away the power of life that they withhold from me, by showing there is more than just happiness and fulfillment, there is all encompassing death, the great equalizer that will bear all of us into its seductively calm velvet of silence and serenity,” Genco wrote in the manifesto, according to the indictment.

His plan took him to a university in Ohio, where he allegedly conducted surveillance, the indictment states. Court documents show he also conducted research of police scanner codes in Columbus, where Ohio State University is located.

Genco is also accused of searching online for “planning a shooting crime” and searching for sororities at the university, according to the news release.

Genco’s array of weapons

From January to May 2019, Genco purchased various weapons and tactical gear. They include a bullet proof vest and tactical gloves, as well as a hoodie bearing the wood “Revenge,” court documents show.

He also purchased a rifle and magazines and a clip for a 9mm gun, officials said in the indictment.

When police officers went to his Highland County home in March 2020, they recovered a 9mm semiautomatic pistol without manufacturer’s marks or a serial number, according to the indictment.

As part of his plea deal, Genco admitted he planned to use the guns in his mass shooting plot, according to the Department of Justice.

References to Elliot Rodger

On the incel website, Genco compared his conduct to that of Elliot Rodger, officials said.

Rodger, who also identified as an incel, killed himself after killing six people and wounding 14 in a stabbing and shooting spree in California in 2014.

“He posted YouTube videos and an online manifesto to express his anger towards women, whom he blamed for his own sexual rejection and misogyny,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. “Rodger’s attack and incel status made him an idol in incel spaces; other violent incels and attempted attackers have posted that they will ‘go ER,’ a reference to Rodger’s misogynistic rage-fueled attack.”

Before Rodger’s attacks, he “shot a group of college students with orange juice from a gun,” the indictment states.

Genco said on the incel website that he did the same, adding that he felt “spiritually connect to the saint,” referring to Rodger, according to the indictment.

And as Genco developed his plot at the Ohio university, he left a note that referenced the same day as Rodger’s attack, according to the news release.

A sentencing date for Genco has not been set. The hate crime charge he pleaded guilty to is punishable by up to life in prison.

Recommended Stories

  • An "Incel" Pleaded Guilty To Attempting A Hate Crime After Admitting That He Planned To "Slaughter" Women In Sororities And College

    Investigators found that the Ohio man had plans to kill as many as 3,000 people at a university and took steps to prepare for it.View Entire Post ›

  • Hillsboro man pleads guilty to hate crime after planning mass shooting of 3,000 women at Ohio college campus

    A Hillsboro man joined a misogynistic online hate group, acquired an AR-15-style rifle and conducted surveillance of an Ohio university campus. Then he Googled: “When does preparing for a crime become an attempt?” The answer, which arrived in the form of Highland County sheriff’s deputies and federal prosecutors: Before he Googled it. Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal charges of plotting to commit a hate crime as part of his planning to kill 3,000 women on an Ohio college campus. He could spend the rest of his life in prison. Federal court documents indicate Genco identified as an “incel” or "involuntary celibates." According to a Domestic Terrorism Threat Assessment done by the state of Texas, "involuntary celibates" (incels) are described as an emerging domestic terrorism threat – citing acts or threats of violence in furtherance of their social grievance against women. MORE: https://www.wcpo.com/news/local-news/highland-county/hillsboro-man-pleads-guilty-to-hate-crime-after-planning-mass-shooting-of-3-000-women-at-ohio-college-campus

  • Zero Covid policy sends Chinese growth back to the 1970s, warns Lagarde

    China faces its slowest growth since the 1970s this year as zero Covid policies take their toll on the world's second largest economy, the President of the European Central Bank has warned.

  • NC State faces another undefeated ACC team on road. What Pack’s up against at Syracuse

    No. 18 Syracuse expects a crowd of 40,000 when it hosts the No. 15 Wolfpack. The Orange lead the ACC in scoring defense and total defense and are fourth in the league in total offense — second in rushing and fifth in passing.

  • Parkland gunman planned 'systematic massacre' - prosecutors

    A Florida jury must decide whether he will be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.

  • Man burns his camper in fake anti-Trump hate crime to collect donations, feds say

    The Minnesota man collected thousands in insurance money and GoFundMe donations after the fake hate crime, feds say.

  • ESPN freelancer knocked down by Davante Adams files police report

    A worker knocked down by Davante Adams of the Raiders has filed a police report

  • Cop sent woman’s nude photo to 19 people — including her friends, Kentucky police say

    The officer also faces unrelated domestic violence charges, records show.

  • Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty

    A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. Genco identified as an involuntary celibate, or incel, and interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate for violence against women because they believe they are unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention, authorities said.

  • Kim Kardashian Got Booed By The Crowd At A Los Angeles Rams Game

    Just smile and wave!View Entire Post ›

  • Insurer Universal estimates nearly $1 billion loss from Hurricane Ian

    "To date, we've received approximately 18,000 claims, roughly half the number of Hurricane Irma claims received at this point," the company said in a statement. Shares of the property and casualty insurer were up nearly 2% in extended trading after it said the loss was well below its $3 billion overall reinsurance cover. According to U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic, insurers are bracing for what could be the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, with impact estimated to be between $28 billion and $47 billion.

  • 'The worst is yet to come' for world economy -IMF

    STORY: The Fund said its latest World Economic Outlook forecasts show that a third of the world economy will likely contract by next year, marking a sobering start to the first in-person IMF and World Bank annual meetings in three years."The three largest economies, the United States, China and the euro area will continue to stall," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said. "In short, the worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession."

  • All Putin has left is to "rattle the nuclear saber," says H.R. McMaster

    Retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster says the Russian leader's goal is to incite fear, but his tactics so far have had "the opposite effect."

  • Cary High School in lockdown as police investigate possible gunshot fired

    A shot was fired inside a bathroom at Cary High School, police now say after a more extensive investigation.

  • Legal challenges could hamper U.S. rule to limit independent contracting

    Business groups will almost certainly file lawsuits in an attempt to delay or derail a rule proposed by the Biden administration on Tuesday that would limit companies' use of independent contractors, experts said. The proposal by the U.S. Department of Labor prompted immediate criticism from groups representing an array of industries and caused stocks of companies that rely on gig workers, such as Uber and Lyft, to tumble because of expectations that it will sharply raise their labor costs. Business groups will lobby for changes to the proposal before it is finalized in the coming months but ultimately will likely have to make their case in court that the rule is invalid, legal experts said.

  • Donald Trump must sit for deposition in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll, judge says

    A federal judge in New York rejected for a second time on Wednesday former President Donald Trump's attempt to have the United States government be substituted for him as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll and refused to stop a deposition by Trump scheduled for next week. "Completing those depositions -- which already have been delayed for years -- would impose no undue burden on Mr. Trump," Judge Lewis Kaplan said. Trump is scheduled to sit for a deposition Oct. 19.

  • The Federal Reserve risks driving the economy into a ditch because it’s not looking at where inflation is heading

    To see where inflation is going, it's better to look at leading indicators of inflation, including commodity prices, house prices and supply times.

  • Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases

    Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. “Many disorders such as autism and schizophrenia are likely uniquely human” but “the human brain certainly has not been very accessible,” said said Dr. Sergiu Pasca, senior author of a study describing the work, published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

  • China Allows Rare Close-Up of Advanced Missiles Ahead of Party Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- China has allowed rare, close-up access to some of its most advanced ballistic missiles, as President Xi Jinping touts efforts to deter the US ahead of a key leadership reshuffle next week. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Mar

  • Michigan bill seeks to define gender-affirming care for minors as first-degree child abuse

    State Republican lawmakers in Michigan have introduced a bill that would amend the state’s penal code to classify gender-affirming health care for transgender youth as first-degree child abuse. According to the bill filed Tuesday, a person would be found guilty of first-degree child abuse – punishable by life imprisonment – if they “knowingly or intentionally” cause serious…