Man says reckless bike group in Charlotte stole his car

A man told Channel 9 that he was assaulted by dangerous bicyclists who have been wreaking havoc in the Queen City.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Monday they arrested two people, including a teen, on suspicion of reckless driving.

Officers also cited four more people in an operation that targeted the bad behavior.

The victim told Channel 9 that he clipped someone on a bike when he turned a corner in March.

He said he stopped to check on them and they stole his wallet and car.

“It’s very dangerous and everybody should be going home at night,” he said. “Nobody should be getting the call that someone was hit by a car or something worse.”

