Man says he robbed 12 businesses to pay for grandma’s rent, his addiction, WA cops say

A 28-year-old man is accused of robbing 12 banks and stores over two months in Washington, officials said.

Yoonis Idris told investigators he robbed numerous banks and businesses from October through late December to feed an addiction to Percocet and to pay for his grandmother’s rent, police said in a probable cause statement.

He was arrested on Dec. 30 and faces 12 counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Beginning on Oct. 7, Idris is accused of robbing banks in Seattle, Des Moines, Federal Way, ShorelineP and Bellevue, including Chase Bank, Key Bank, Unibank, Sound Credit Union, Shoreline Credit Union and Washington Federal Credit Union.

He also faces charges for robbing two smoke shops in Burien and Shell gas stations in Seattle and Burien.

In each robbery across the state, he was armed and threatened the victims, court documents show.

In Federal Way on Oct. 29, investigators say Idris fired his gun at the Unibank’s doors to force his way back into the bank to retrieve a demand letter he had left behind by mistake, court documents show.

Detectives connected Idris to the robberies by comparing the clothing he wore in Snapchat photos to the clothing seen on camera at the businesses, court documents show.

They also tracked his geolocation data from Snapchat and found he was at the Shell gas station and Unibank the same day the robberies took place in Seattle and Federal Way, documents show.

Prior to the two-month burglary spree, Idris had been convicted on a felony burglary charge.

Idris is being held on a $500,000 bail. He will be arraigned on Jan. 19.

Mom and 8-year-old son missing after car plunges into Washington river, police say

Explosive found near gas station posed a ‘legitimate threat,’ Washington police say

Woman plunges off cliff into ocean after causing crash on Highway 1, California cops say