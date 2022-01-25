Man says he saw somebody driving his Maserati after gunman took it

PROVIDENCE -- The 31-year-old driver of a 2017 Maserati told police that a gunman stole his car from him, the police said Monday night.

The driver said he was parked on Sycamore Street late Monday afternoon when someone walked up, asked for change and then displayed a gun, according to Providence police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

The driver told police he ran away from the Italian luxury vehicle and called police. He also said he saw his dark blue Maserati being driven on Chapin Street.

The car, which has a Massachusetts plate, had not been recovered as of early Monday night.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Maserati stolen on Sycamore Street by gunman, Providence police say.