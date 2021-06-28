Bear shot after breaking into Tahoe home, man says

The local sheriff says after being shot, the bear ran back into the wilderness. Fish and Wildlife officers were notified and they found the bear the next day, badly wounded, and officers euthanized it.

Recommended Stories

  • New Israeli government seeks to reset relationship with US

    Israel continues to have "serious reservations" about the Iran nuclear deal amid ongoing negotiations over the future of the agreements, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday in his meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome. In his first meeting with Blinken since taking office in Israel's new government, Lapid pledged to communicate directly with the Biden administration and sought to reset a relationship between Washington after the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu, who aligned himself closely with former President Donald Trump.

  • Biden, Israeli President Rivlin to discuss Iran, Israel defense needs

    U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Israel's outgoing president, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House on Monday for a broad discussion about U.S. efforts to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal and Israel's formation of a new government. The meeting takes place just weeks after Naftali Bennett took over as Israel's new prime minister, replacing Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Biden administration targeting 'movable middle' in major vaccine push

    The Biden administration is sending their A-list officials — and actual celebrities — across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers in a major vaccine push, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: President Biden had previously set a goal of vaccinating 70% of U.S. adults with at least one dose by July 4. However, the White House has recently acknowledged that it is likely to miss that goal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • Google just made a huge change to Search and we love it

    Plenty of our daily activities on the internet begin with a search for more information, whether it’s news or info about various work and personal topics we might be interested in. Google Search plays a central role in that experience, of course, since it’s the most used online search engine in the world. But Search …

  • Miami building collapse: Rescuers seek survivors amid claims residents were told condo was ‘in good shape’

    Follow the latest updates here

  • News analysis: Biden's top diplomat to meet pope — and try to ignore the elephant in the room

    As conservative U.S. bishops clash with the Vatican on punishing President Biden for abortion policy, the pope meets with Secretary of State Blinken.

  • S.Korean consortium to produce Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine

    Huons Global Co Ltd said on Monday its South Korean consortium plans to begin production of a single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine from as early as September. The plan followed a request by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine, and production would take place along with Sputnik V vaccines the consortium also intended to make for the sovereign wealth fund, Huons said. Huons said its consortium would begin producing sample batches of both Sputnik V and Light vaccines in August and would respond flexibly to meet demand from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

  • Miami condo collapse leaves victims from around the world

    The victims of the collapsed Surfside residential building hail from around the world, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: The residents of the 12-story Champlain Towers South reflected the international makeup of Miami.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Israel is said to believe that up to 20 of the missing residents may have been citizens of that country, per AP.22 people from Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay and

  • Death toll in Miami collapse holds steady at nine

    Search-and-rescue crews continued a hunt for survivors on Sunday, in the aftermath of a building collapse in a town near Miami, Florida.The official death toll has risen to nine with more than 150 people still unaccounted for after Thursday's collapse in Surfside. House Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz represents the district where a part of the Champlain Towers South condo fell. "One of the things, one of the things I think it's important to stress, we are used to dealing with natural disasters, and the aftermath of natural disasters here in South Florida, obviously we live in hurricane alley. And so, you know, FEMA in our midst is a common occurrence."On Friday the White House said it authorised the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts. But rescue teams picking through the rubble for a fourth day have detected no further signs of life. Officials in Surfside however remained hopeful more survivors would be found in air pockets that may have formed in the debris."What we're talking about here, as I've said before is an unprecedented tragedy and unprecedented crisis, and one that is incomparable really anywhere in the US before now. "We obviously have some realism that we're dealing with, but I keep telling them as long as the experts that we trust are telling you they have hoped to find people who might have been able to survive, but we have to make sure that we hold on to that hope."What caused nearly half of the twelve-story building to cave has yet to be determined. But a 2018 engineer's inspection report found major structural deterioration in the parking garage beneath the 40-year-old tower.

  • Allison Mack Apologizes and Seeks No Jail Time Days Before NXIVM Sex Cult Case Sentencing

    Smallville alum Allison Mack has issued an apologetic statement and made another plea as she awaits sentencing over her role in the NXIVM sex cult.

  • Belarus dictator floods EU with migrants in retaliation for sanctions

    The embattled Belarusian dictator has made good on his threat to flood the European Union with migrants by sending hundreds of Iraqis on ‘package holidays’ to neighbouring Lithuania in retaliation for sanctions. Lithuania, an EU nation which shares a 700-kilometre border with Belarus, felt the pain days after Alexander Lukashenko issued the threat in late May. Local border guards, who used to catch a few dozen trespassers a year, started to stumble upon groups of several dozen people every day,

  • President Macron and Le Pen's parties suffer huge defeats in France's regional elections

    The parties of President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen failed to win any of France's 12 mainland regions in the country's second round of regional elections Sunday.Why it matters: The regional polls are seen as a barometer for next year's presidential election. The results suggest that election may end up being wide open, rather than a duel between Macron and Le Pen.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: While Macron's cen

  • Manhunt for gunman after man is killed in Lexington County, sheriff says

    “We have no reason to believe this was a random act,” the Lexington County sheriff said of the deadly shooting.

  • Ousted Oregon lawmaker Mike Nearman nominated to reclaim his old seat

    Oregon Republicans nominated former Rep. Mike Nearman to retake the seat he was just expelled from, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports. The big picture: Nearman was ousted by Oregon Lawmakers after a video emerged that appeared to show him coaching right-wing demonstrators on how to breach the state Capitol last year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNearman is currently facing charges of official misconduct and criminal trespass.

  • Air Force Academy cadet dies in plane crash while on leave

    A cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy died Thursday in a plane crash while he was on leave.

  • LAX: Man jumps from plane after trying to access cockpit

    The man, who fled via the emergency slide, was detained on the taxiway at Los Angeles Airport.

  • Charges dropped against former LSU and Washington Football Team player

    Derrius Guice has yet to be re-signed after being let go by the Washington Football Team.

  • A 'heroic' man who took down a gunman was fatally shot by a responding officer while holding the suspect's weapon, police say

    Johnny Hurley was shopping in Arvada, Colorado, when he shot a gunman who killed a police officer just minutes before.

  • At least 50 missing after traveling on Mexico’s "highway of death"

    At least 50 people are missing in Mexico after embarking on three-hour car trips between the industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo, a stretch of road local media have called "the highway of death," AP reports.The big picture: About a half-dozen men have reappeared alive, beaten, saying only that armed men forced them to stop on the highway and took their vehicles, per AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • What a court win for religious groups means for LGBTQ rights

    The Supreme Court's recent ruling in favor of a Catholic foster care agency could tip the balance when religious freedom and anti-discrimination laws come into conflict.