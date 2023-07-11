Man says he shot duplex neighbor in self defense. Now he is facing a murder charge

Ongoing tensions between neighbors of a duplex on the city's east side hit a deadly tipping point in March, investigators said. One neighbor was gunned down in the front yard and another is facing a murder charge.

Immediately after the shooting — and a brief standoff — the accused shooter, 25-year-old Zachariah Meehan, was questioned. He claimed self-defense and was released shortly after.

To understand what happened minutes after 6 p.m. March 28 in the 4900 block of Orion Avenue, authorities needed to hear about the past, according to an affidavit for Meehan's arrest, which wouldn't happen for months.

“To explain it we have to go back to the beginning when I first rented out the house,” Meehan said in March.

He then recounted a series of incidents that happened in the months since he moved in, including his suspicions that his neighbors had broken into his home, stolen from him, were going through his mail and stalking him on social media.

Police response the day Thomas Baughman was shot and killed

Officers were dispatched to the duplex on a report of a person shot. There, police found Thomas Baughman lying near a flowerbed in the front yard.

The 64-year-old had suffered gunshot injuries and later died after being transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Meehan remained inside his home with his girlfriend, even as announcements were made calling for him to come out of his residence, according to court records. Eventually, after SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene, Meehan's girlfriend came out. But it was another half hour before Meehan exited the home and was taken into custody.

While Meehan admitted to shooting at Baughman in police interviews that night, it was not until June 29 that police arrested him. According to the Marion County prosecutor's office, detectives spent the three months since the shooting building their case against Meehan, eventually leading to his arrest.

Meehan claimed neighbors were bothering him

On the evening of March 28, Meehan saw his duplex neighbor, Baughman’s roommate, going through his mailbox, reads the affidavit. Leaning out his window, Meehan told the neighbor to leave him alone.

Meehan headed outside to bring his dog in. At the same time, the neighbor went inside his own home to get Baughman, who came out toward Meehan, his hands balled into fists. Meehan told police he kept telling Baughman to stop, but when he saw Baughman reach towards his waistband, he pulled his own gun out and fired a shot at him.

Meehan told police he shot Baughman in self-defense. No firearm or any other weapon was found on or near Baughman's body, per the affidavit.

In a Snapchat call to his girlfriend's sister, Meehan said his neighbor had tried to break into his house and another neighbor had come onto his property to snoop through his mail. "I told him to get off my property or something would happen," Meehan said during the call, which was given to investigators.

Meehan said that when Baughman came outside, he “kept running his mouth.” He then pointed his gun at Baughman and told him it was loaded.

“And I pulled the f…ing trigger man, I pulled the f…ing trigger,” Meehan said over the call.

Meehan's girlfriend, who is deaf, told police that she was inside the house when the shooting occurred and that Meehan had come inside and told her to call her sister, but had not explained what happened. She said that she had not seen a gun on Meehan.

Neighbor's version of events

Police also spoke with the neighbor, who Meehan alleged was going through his mail. The neighbor's account follows the same general timeline as Meehan's, save for a crucial element: Meehan had been unprovoked.

The neighbor told police that he took his dog outside the duplex to exercise on the concrete walk under Meehan’s window.

While standing there, Meehan confronted him through the window, telling him to get off his property or he would shoot him. The neighbor told police that he did not see a gun at the time.

The neighbor went into his own apartment to get his roommate and told him what happened. He then went to the restroom and when he came out he noticed that Baughman had left the home. He had not noticed a disturbance while he was in the restroom, but when he checked outside, he saw Baughman.

He was lying, injured, in the grass where the roommate had stood with his dog minutes before.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Zachariah Meehan jailed in Thomas Baughman's death