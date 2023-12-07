Man says swan attacked his child. Then he got arrested.

WALES, England (KFOR/Storyful) – A man walking through a park captured video of a passerby dragging a swan by the neck. When he yelled at the man to let the swan go, he says the man said it had attacked his child – though no child was with him.

However, what he did have was a bottle of alcohol, according to Brandon Ryzy, the man who captured the video at the top of this story.

“Pretty sure he’s under the influence! Absolutely disgusting if u ask me,” Ryzy posted on Facebook.

The incident happened December 3 in Caerphilly, Wales.

The BBC reported police arrested the 35-year-old man for “causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.”

