Man says he’s ‘thankful to be alive’ after hit-and-run crash in east Charlotte

The victim of a hit-and-run that led to a police chase told Channel 9′s Almiya White he thinks he narrowly escaped death that day.

“Well, she hit me,” Sai Ha said. “I thought I almost died.”

On Tuesday, police said they tried to pull over a stolen gray Kia SUV in east Charlotte. However, the driver did not stop and instead hit Ha as he was walking to his apartment.

The Kia then drove off, leading to a chase that ended after they crashed in Harrisburg, according to police. That driver was arrested and has been charged with felony hit and run.

PREVIOUS: Hit-and-run leads to police chase in Mecklenburg County, police say

Ha said he had just been dropped off by an Uber before he was hit.

“The Uber driver told me ‘You’re a lucky man.’ He said I thought you were a dead man,” Ha explained.

He said he hit his head on a tree and is still in a lot of pain.

“I couldn’t open my eyes and I was dizzy. My arm, I can’t move it sometimes. My whole body ... somebody hit me ... and my back sore,” Ha said.

He said he was just grateful to be alive and will be staying home until he recovers.

“Thankful to be alive. I’m crying too because I’m a lucky man,” Ha said.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 in custody after woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Mount Holly)







