Man says he was trying to help another driver on I-85 when he was shot at

A Gwinnett County man said he was shot at and then sideswiped after he tried to alert a driver about a problem with his truck.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan talked to Robert Maro, who said it happened in heavy traffic yesterday afternoon along I-85.

Maro said he saw a truck ahead with a loose tie-down strap dragging on the pavement. He tried to pull near the driver to alert him to the problem, but he seemed to take it the wrong way.

“He moved even closer, to the point where his mirror hit my truck mirror, leaving a black mark across it,” Maro said.

He said he kept driving a few miles with the other driver following close behind. When he got off at the Highway 120 exit, he heard a bullet hit the side of his truck.

“I didn’t hear the gunfire, I just heard it hit. This is where the bullet entered the truck,” Maro said. “It passed through both walls of the truck and the bed liner.”

He said he looked over at the man who allegedly fired the shot, who police have identified as Demetrius Nimons.

“He had his window down, and he was still holding the gun,” Mano said. “He pointed it at my truck, then rolled up his window.”

Thankfully, Nimons drove away.

Police said that a short time later, they located Nimons’ truck and trailer parked behind a QT gas station. They found shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Maro said he never guessed he would one day become victim in a road rage shooting, which now seem to run rampant along metro Atlanta highways.

“I’ve been upset in traffic, but never so upset I would want to do that to someone,” Maro said.

Nimons has been charged with aggravated assault.