Man says he was in ‘warrior mode’ when he shot and killed pregnant ex-girlfriend and unborn child

Markeith Loyd testifies on his own behalf in his murder trial at Orange Circuit Court, in Orlando, Florida, 14 October 2019: AP

A man told a court he was in “warrior mode” when he shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and their unborn child.

Markeith Loyd faces the death penalty if his is found guilty of the first degree murder of 24-year-old mother-of-two Sade Dixon in December 2016.

The 44-year-old told the Orange Court Courthouse, in Orlando that he did not intend to shoot her.

“I wanted my child. I never meant to kill my queen,” he said.

Mr Loyd claims he shot her eight times because he believed she had picked up a gun and went into “warrior mode”.

He did not intend to shoot Ms Dixon but claims he acted in self-defence after her brother attacked him. he testified.

Ms Dixon sent him a text message after they broke up telling him not to expect a baby, he said, adding that he took this to mean she was planning to get an abortion.

He said that he went to her house on 13 December 2016 to convince her to change her mind about ending the pregnancy.

After the pair got into an argument, he said she pointed a gun at him, but he took it from her and stored it with his own two guns.

Ms Dixon’s brother Ronald Stewart then came out of the house after hearing the noise outside, he said.

Mr Loyd claimed Mr Stewart attacked him and the gun went off.

However, police allege that Mr Loyd shot both Ms Dixon and her brother, who survived, as they were heading back to the property.

Mr Loyd also faces the death penalty in a separate trial where he is accused of shooting of Florida police officer Lieutenant Debra Clayton as she tried to arrest him in January 2017.

The trial continues.