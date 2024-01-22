Man says he went to DeKalb County to buy car off Facebook Marketplace, wound up with gun in face

Dekalb County police are looking for a man they say is behind several armed robberies set up through Facebook Marketplace.

When James Rabbit, a retired veteran, saw an ad for a 77 Oldsmobile Cutlass on Facebook Marketplace, he knew he had to act fast.

“Something that brought me back to my childhood a little bit. A 1977 Cutlass is pretty much a desirable car,” Rabbitt told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.

He and his friend quickly jumped in Rabbit’s SUV and drove from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Dekalb County to meet the seller at a home on Chestnut Hill Circle.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He said the car was in the garage at that point,” Rabbitt said. “He snuck around the back side of me, got to the rear of my black Chevy Tahoe and I heard in the distance, I heard ‘Give me the money (expletive), give that money (expletive).’”

Rabbitt told McCowan that when he looked up, he found a gun pointed at him.

The incident report said Rabbitt was not only robbed of the cash but his SUV.

The other incidents the suspect is wanted in and what police say you can do to keep yourself safe in these types of transactions, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

IN OTHER NEWS:



