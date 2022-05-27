Man says he was wrongly detained outside Concord Mills as police investigated stolen car

A man told Channel 9 that he was wrongly detained outside of Concord Mills mall as police were investigating a stolen car.

The man took video of the encounter that took place in the parking lot. Concord police said they’re opening up an internal investigation into the incident.

Victor Hampton, a former player for the Baltimore Ravens, said he was filing a formal complaint Monday. He told Anchor John Paul that he is shaken up over what happened.

Hampton said he and his friend noticed a police presence near a damaged car last week and said an officer started following them.

“The first thing he asked us is, ‘Where are y’all going?’ It wasn’t an interaction of, ‘Hey guys. We had something going on out here. Have you guys seen something?’ It was, ‘Where are you all going?’ And, ‘What are you doing?’ So I’m already on the defensive,” Hampton said.

Hampton said there were other people nearby and he felt like he was being targeted so he took out his phone and started recording.

“I didn’t understand, why us,” he said. “I don’t want to say the racial stuff, of course, but what other reason could it be.”

Things began to escalate when Hampton refused to show his ID. He said eventually, the officer put him and his girlfriend in handcuffs.

The video Hampton took stopped before he said it got physical, claiming the officer roughed them up while detaining them.

“I was scared. People said you should have stopped, you should have stopped. Well, I did stop the first four or five minutes,” Hampton said.

Channel 9 reached out to Concord Police and they sent the following statement:

“Concord PD strives to meet the highest standards of community policing and earn the public’s trust through transparency and accountability, which is why we’re currently conducting an internal review.”

While Hampton was speaking with Paul, police called Hampton to get his side of the story and let him know that they’re investigating.

“These types of mistakes can’t happen. We’re all going through all this racial stuff these days. As a young African, Black male, our antennas are always up when it comes to police interactions,” Hampton said.

Channel 9 is waiting on more details from police on this incident.

