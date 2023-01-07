Man scammed out of $400, police say

Jan. 7—SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — A Crawford County man has been scammed out of $400 by someone claiming to be with the Megan's Law Office, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.

The victim, a 62-year-old Summit Township man, received a phone call from a person claiming to be with the Megan's Law office, police said.

The caller told the man there was a bench warrant out for his arrest for not updating his personal information regarding Pennsylvania's Megan's Law statute, police said.

Megan's Law is the the state's sexual offender law.

The man was told the warrant would be rescinded if he purchased a prepaid Visa credit card for $400 and provided the caller with the information, state police said.

The man purchased a prepaid credit card and provided the information to the caller, police said.

The man reported the incident to police on Jan. 2.