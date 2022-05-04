Man in scarecrow mask robs 7 different stores across Memphis, police say

A man is on the run after committing seven armed robberies across Memphis at Family Dollar and Dollar General stores.

On Apr. 10, a man wearing a scarecrow/animal mask entered a Family Dollar, which is in the 2500 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the same suspect matches the description of six other armed robberies, across the city of Memphis.

3400 block Millbranch Road (Family Dollar)

4500 block Millbranch Road (Dollar General)

2600 block James Road (Family Dollar)

3300 block East Shelby Drive (Family Dollar)

2700 block North Watkins Road (Family Dollar)

1600 block Getwell Road (Family Dollar)

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips

