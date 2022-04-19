Man scared locals, campers for 15 years with ‘acts of terror,’ Louisiana sheriff says

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty to “acts of terror” that frightened residents and campers for over 15 years, according to authorities.

Gary Lee Wilson, 58, from Plain Dealing, a town about 30 miles north of Shreveport, pleaded guilty to racketeering on April 12 in connection to “terroristic acts,” according to a news release from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Over the years, deputies said the man’s terroristic acts caused thousands of dollars of damage and scared residents and campers.

Wilson vandalized property and burned deer stands and camps, according to the release. He also placed metal spikes on trails to hurt horses and on roads to flatten cars’ tires.

“On one occasion, Wilson attempted to lure deputies into a trap by covering an old, abandoned water well with vines and leaves,” deputies said.

Deputies arrested Wilson in February 2018.

“It does not matter how long it takes, if there is an unsolved case we will pursue it until the guilty person is caught,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said in the release.

Wilson was placed on active probation for three years and will pay $150,000 from the $200,000 bond in restitution to the victims of his acts, according to the release.

Deputies said the man will also have to secure a full-time job or he will have to perform community service hours.

