Man who schemed against Continental Resources in trouble over firearms purchases, possession

A former Oklahoma City attorney who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud as part of a purported scheme to cheat Continental Resources out of millions of dollars had his wife buy a rifle on his behalf, something federal prosecutors say violates his pre-sentencing restrictions.

A motion filed in federal court in Oklahoma City this week says agents recovered the purchased weapon plus more than a dozen others on Sept. 7 during searches of Blaine Dyer's home in north Oklahoma City and at his Edmond office.

A civil lawsuit Continental Resources filed against Dyer and dozens of other defendants accuses him of scheming with them and with at least one of Continental's employees to cheat the company out of millions of dollars "through a series of fraudulent, disguised transactions using Continental's most confidential business information" involving its future drilling plans.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of purchasing mineral rights cheaply in areas where they knew Continental Resources would drill so they could either resell those rights to the company for inflated values or otherwise reap valuable lease payments once the areas were produced.

In federal court, Dyer initially was accused of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, seven counts of honest services wire fraud, making a false statement on a loan application and making a false statement on a promissory note.

Those charges were filed against him after several other alleged co-conspirators in the case pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the broader case outlined by Continental's civil suit.

In exchange for Dyer's guilty plea to a single wire fraud charge on Feb. 17, U.S. attorneys agreed to drop the other charges he faced. He faces prison time of up to five years and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

This week's filing seeks to amend Dyer's conditions of release before he is formally sentenced.

If a judge agrees, Dyer would be supervised by the United States Probation Office, receive a mental health evaluation and warranted treatment, plus be required to surrender all firearms, destructive devices or other weapons, abstain from using alcohol and submit to regular drug tests.

An expedited hearing has been set by U.S. District Court Judge Jodi Dishman that gives Dyer's attorneys until Sept. 22 to respond to the government's request and gives the government until Sept. 26 to respond to any filing Dyer's attorneys make. Dishman could issue a ruling without a hearing, court records show.

Continental's civil suit, meanwhile, is still being argued in Oklahoma County District Court.

How did authorities find out about Blaine Dyer's guns?

On Aug. 12, a tipster told Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers Dyer possessed at least one AR-15 style weapon, the federal filing states.

The tipster told Crime Stoppers that Dyer had his wife, Ashley Dyer, purchase the rifle for him after he pleaded guilty to the federal charge earlier this year.

"Most likely it was purchased from Cabela's in Oklahoma City where Blaine Dyer's father works. He (Blaine Dyer) is a high-profile defendant after defrauding Continental Resources and the case was worked by FBI," the tip narrative reads.

After sale records were obtained corroborating the allegation, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Dyer's office, home and vehicles.

What investigators found during their search of Blaine Dyer's property

Investigators found and recovered a Christensen Arms Model 14 rifle specifically referenced as part of the tip Crime Stoppers received, court documents show.

Other weapons they recovered included:

A SIG Sauer M400 rifle and ammunition.

A Diamondback rifle.

A Remington 1100 shotgun.

A Browning A500 shotgun.

A Benelli 20-guage shotgun.

An O.F. Mossberg & Sons rifle.

A Stoeger Industries M3500 shotgun.

A O.F. Mossberg & Sons 930 shotgun.

A Springfield XDS pistol.

A Smith & Wesson .38-caliber special pistol.

A Taurus revolver.

A Smith & Wesson M&P pistol.

A Barretta Px4 Storm pistol.

What did Blaine Dyer tell investigators about his guns?

Dyer told FBI agents the day of the raid his attorneys had told him he would be allowed to keep his firearms until he formally had been sentenced.

The same afternoon the warrants were executed, Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia E. Berry (a prosecutor working Dyer's case) was called by Dyer's attorney, Michael Johnson, who told her that he and Dyer's co-counsel, Justin Lowe indeed had "unequivocally" told their client he could keep his firearms until he formally was sentenced.

However, their advice "flagrantly disregarded" Judge Dishman's warning to Dyer he could not keep firearms once she had accepted his guilty please in the case in February, the filing states.

"In sum, this court explicitly told Mr. Blaine Dyer that he could not keep his firearms not once, but twice," it reads.

"Dyer broke the law when he took counsel's advise over this court's correct recitation of the law, and the United States is contemplating charges accordingly," the filing states. "In the interim, however, and in light of Dyer's blatant disregard for this court's admonitions at his change of pea hearing, immediate action amending his conditions of release is warranted."

