Man schemed with Wells Fargo workers to impersonate customers and steal money, feds say

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge after he was accused of stealing over $120,000 from Wells Fargo bank accounts, according to federal prosecutors.

Michael Drummond, 35, reportedly played a role in a fraud scheme that resulted in Wells Fargo bank customers losing a total of $124,000 from their accounts, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Participants in the scheme then tried to steal another $80,000 from the bank’s customers, but they were prevented from doing so when the bank detected the fraud, the release said.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Drummond could face 27 to 33 months in prison, a restitution order, and a fine of up to $60,000. He also agreed to pay $124,000 in forfeitures, the release said.

Drummond’s sentencing is scheduled for May 13. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Drummond admitted as part of his plea to recruiting bank employees to make unauthorized withdrawals from Wells Fargo customer accounts. In the scheme, the bank employees would check customers’ balances without their knowledge and report those amounts to Drummond, who would then send another conspirator into the bank to pose as the customers and withdraw money from the accounts, prosectors said.

The scheme successfully stole $124,000 in cash from two customers and aimed to get an $80,000 cashier’s check from one of those customers’ accounts, the release said. Wells Fargo stopped the cashier’s check before it was processed, but incurred losses for the stolen $124,000 on behalf of its customers, the release said.

According to an indictment, Wells Fargo has a policy that prohibited bank tellers and service managers from accessing customers’ bank balances without permission. The indictment names Drummond and three other unnamed people as conspirators in the scheme, which began around April 2017 and continued until at least May of that year.

The other conspirators included a branch teller and a service manager at the bank. Service managers had more authority than bank tellers and were responsible for coaching them, in addition to ordering cash, opening accounts, overseeing branch operations, and acting as managers when needed. The third unnamed conspirator was a Maryland resident, the indictment said.

Story continues

Part of the scheme also included having the bank workers order significantly more than the typical amount of money to be delivered to the Wells Fargo location so it would have more cash on hand for the fraudulent withdrawals, the indictment said. Drummond also is accused of carrying a firearm with him when he was with one of the conspirators to collect the stolen money, according to authorities.

Before making the plea agreement, Drummond was initially charged with one count of conspiracy, four counts of bank fraud, and three counts of aggravated identity theft, according to the indictment.

The Wells Fargo location was in Washington, D.C., and the two customers who were defrauded both lived in California at the time. They each had authority over three accounts with the bank, the indictment said.

Woman stole $258,452 in stamps from post offices in Colorado and Texas, feds say

Waterloo pair face burglary, drug charges. Stolen four-wheeler is still missing.

Amazon driver kept thousands of stolen packages throughout home, Oklahoma cops say