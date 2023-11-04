Man with scissors killed after charging Fresno police: FPD

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning by Fresno police, after they say he brandished a pair of scissors at them and made it known he wished to end his life.

Chief Paco Balderrama says shortly after 5:00 a.m. officers were called to the 5500 block of North Dante in northwest Fresno to check on a person who claimed to be suicidal.

Officers say they were able to speak with the man upon their arrival, but following their interaction, he allegedly accelerated the vehicle he was driving and pointed the car in their direction.

A pursuit was initiated and officers were able to catch up to the suspect, but he was able to get away, according to Balderrama.

Police then went back to the apartment complex where the call originated and were able to speak to the person who first contacted them about the man, and officers also found the suspect back there.

Investigators say there was a victim at the complex who told them the suspect was suicidal and under the influence of alcohol, and was upset due to being in an estranged relationship leading up to the call.

Based upon what he was able to see on video from his officers’ body-worn cameras, Balderrama says the man allegedly wielded the weapon in their direction as they tried to de-escalate the situation.

They responded by tasing him, which briefly incapacitated the suspect, but he was able to overcome the voltage and allegedly proceeded to aggressively charge the officers.

Balderrama says three officers then fired their service weapons, striking the man and killing him.

The suspect has yet to be named, but is described as a Hispanic male in his early 30’s.

Those officers were not injured in the course of the call and are now on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Balderamma says this shooting, in his opinion, appears to be justified and the officers who fired their weapons will be provided with services to help them overcome the trauma of having to take the man’s life.

This incident marks the sixth officer-involved shooting of the year.

