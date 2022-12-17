Man on scooter killed after getting hit by multiple drivers in Seattle’s Industrial District

A 25-year-old man riding a rented scooter was killed Friday after being hit by two drivers, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to police, at around 12:20 a.m., a driver was heading north in the 4800 block of 4th Avenue South when he hit the 25-year-old man. The driver pulled over and found the man lying on the road.

Police said that this was when a second driver hit the man.

SPD officers who arrived tried providing medical aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers evaluated both drivers and found no signs of impairment. SPD’s Traffic Collision Detectives are investigating.