Man on scooter killed in Tampa hit and run, police say

A man driving a motorized rental scooter died after being hit at North Nebraska Avenue early Friday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The man, who police have not identified, was riding with a woman who suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened around 2:40 a.m.

Tampa police arrested Jenalone M. Sisavat, 22, who faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury. Sisavat remains in jail on a $7,500 bond.

Police initially believed Sisavat ran a red light while driving north on N. Nebraska Avenue. But an investigation revealed that the man driving the scooter on East Palm Avenue crossed in front of Sisavat at North Nebraska Avenue and Sisavant struck the scooter. Officers said there are additional charges pending for Sisavat.

