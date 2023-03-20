Man searching for deer antlers discovers human skeletal remains, Kansas officials say

A man searching for fallen antlers in rural Kansas found human skeletal remains, officials said.

The man called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, reporting that he believed he found human remains while hunting for antler sheds, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area southeast of Humboldt, near Arizona Road and 1800th Street, and confirmed the remains were human.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the KBI to conduct an investigation into the person’s death, according to the release. The person has not been identified as of March 20.

“Positive identification may take longer than typical cases due to the condition of the remains,” authorities said.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 620-365-1400. Tipsters may also contact the KBI at 1-800-572-7463 or anonymously online.

Allen County is in the southeast corner of Kansas.