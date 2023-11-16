Man secretly records partner during sex, then texts video to friend, CA officials say

A 52-year-old was found guilty after being accused of videoing a “sexual encounter” with his partner without her knowing, California officials said.

The man is then accused of texting the video to a friend, according to a Nov. 15 news release by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe with their intimate partner, especially when in a vulnerable state during a sexual encounter,” Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Bertolino said in the release.

Once the woman learned about the recording, she reported it to the San Francisco Police Department, officials said.

The man is in custody while he waits to be sentenced in December, officials said. He faces up to six months in jail.

