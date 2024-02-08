Man sedated after pursuit in Fresno Co., deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who hit multiple cars Wednesday evening later had to be sedated by deputies to be taken to the hospital, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around around 9 p.m. they responded to a domestic violence call at a house on Kaviland Avenue and Ninth Street.

Authorities say at some point during contact they were led on a short pursuit by the suspect who ended up hitting multiple parked cars and a garage in the process.

The suspect made his way back to the home where deputies say he was taken into custody and had to be sedated to be taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

