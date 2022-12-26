Man seeks guilty plea in murder case

Dec. 25—MANKATO — The father of a baby who died in Mankato in 2021 is seeking a guilty plea on a murder charge, according to court records.

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, faced second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, assault and three malicious punishment of a child charges in Blue Earth County District Court dating back to September 2021 after being accused of causing fatal injuries in his 2-month-old daughter. He'd have all but the murder charge — second-degree indicates no intent — dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Henderson is seeking an Alford plea, meaning he'd maintain his innocence but acknowledge a conviction would be likely if the case went to trial.

Under his plea agreement, he could face a 15-year sentence in prison. Prosecutors would withdraw an attempt to seek an aggravated sentence.

The baby was hospitalized on Sept. 23, 2021 and died on Nov. 3 after sustaining bleeding in her brain, broken ribs and broken bones in both legs, according to a criminal complaint. Police said Henderson was alone caring for the baby when the injuries occurred.

He reportedly blamed a cat for the injuries before admitting to hitting the baby, according to the complaint.

Henderson was previously convicted in an assault case in 2019 involving a dispute over utility payments with a roommate. The sentence in the murder case would be served concurrently with the assault conviction.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 4.

